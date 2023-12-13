Photos, 911 call released in assault trial of Jonathan Majors ahead of closing arguments

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Majors' defense at his domestic violence trial began Wednesday with a medical expert who expressed doubt about the severity of the injury Grace Jabbari said she suffered in the back of an SUV on the then-couple's way home from dinner in March.

"I don't see evidence of a strong blow to the earlobe here because I'd expect to see a significant amount of bruising or swelling and I don't see that," Dr. Tammy Weiner said.

"Is this photo consistent with a sharp blow to the head?" defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked, showing the witness a photo of the injury.

"No," Weiner answered.

Photos of Jabbari's injuries were among the evidence the judge authorized Wednesday for release.

Jabbari testified Majors left her with a bloodied ear and broken finger after assaulting her in the SUV after she grabbed his phone when a text message from another woman appeared that said "wish I was kissing you."

Majors was seated Wednesday at the defense table in a dark grey suit. His current girlfriend, the actress Meagan Good, was seated behind him. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

The two met on the set of Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Jabbari testified she became scared of him after he lost his temper when he chastised her for mentioning an ex-boyfriend.

The court also released a recording of Majors imploring Jabbari in December 2022 to act more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King.

"Coretta Scott King...do you know who that is? That's Martin Luther King's wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife," Majors is heard saying in the recording. "I'm just gonna say this. My temper, my s-t, my....all that said...I'm a great man. A GREAT man. I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and for the world."

Bodycam footage was also released of the day officers entered their Manhattan apartment after the encounter in the SUV, as well as the 911 call to police.

Attorneys for Majors claim Jabbari was the aggressor and that she physically attacked Majors.

Majors opted not to testify in his own defense. His attorneys rested their case after calling three witnesses, a police officer, a doctor and his agent. Closing arguments and deliberations begin Thursday.

Majors faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)