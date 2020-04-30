Coronavirus

Recruiters share mistakes job seekers are making during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work, a job recruiter explained how to avoid making mistakes that could hinder you from securing a job during the pandemic.

Carlton Staffing doors are closed, but they are still helping Houstonians find work.

"We can hire virtually, you can come onboard virtually and we can send people to assignments virtually," Carlton Staffing president Annette Monks explained. "Everything can be done without ever having to walk into an office."

The company is also noticing mistakes some people are making in this new world.

First, search yourself online to see what comes up.

"Be sure to Google yourself and manage what you don't want employers to see," Monks said.

Second, don't make the mistake of applying to only a handful of jobs.

"People are used to putting in one, two, maybe five applications and receiving a job offer," Monks explained. "In reality, there are a lot of people applying for jobs."

Third, when you get an interview, don't make the mistake of sounding desperate.

"Instead, one could easily say, 'I'm open to new challenges. I'm open to different things.' That shows flexibility," Monks said.

Fourth, you need to stand out. Get creative with this new virtual world and consider sending a video.

"You want to make sure you're not too casual," Monks explained. "You want to make sure what's surrounding you is professional."

Monks also said people should be utilizing social media sites like LinkedIn. She said job seekers should look up companies and its employees and send them a message after applying.

"Out of the 100 messages you might send, you might receive 10 to 15 back," Monks said. "However, it might be the hiring manager."

If you're looking for a place to start, food manufacturing, utility and insurance companies are all hiring right now.

"Don't be discouraged," Monks explained. "Just realize it's probably not you, it's just that you have to do more."

