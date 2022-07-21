'Don't sell your shoes:' JJ Watt offers help to Houston woman trying to raise money for funeral

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is another reason why J.J. Watt was rightfully named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year back in 2017.On Wednesday at about 9:45 p.m., a woman turned to Twitter to sell a pair of J.J. Watt sneakers and a Watt Texans jersey. Those funds are supposed to help Jennifer Simpson pay for her grandfather's funeral.She was selling the shoes for $60 and the jersey for $30.Twenty minutes later, the former Texans star responded to Simpson's tweet saying, "Don't sell your shoes and jersey, we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss."Simpson responded, "I freaking love you man. It's been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story."Simpson is a teacher, according to her Twitter, and prior to trying to sell her J.J. Watt gear, she was baking sweet treats in an attempt to make money.Watt was not the only one. Several other people told Simpson they would pay her price, but she could keep everything.