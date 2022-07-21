jj watt

'Don't sell your shoes:' JJ Watt offers help to Houston woman trying to raise money for funeral

EMBED <>More Videos

JJ Watt offers to pay for funeral of Houston woman's grandpa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is another reason why J.J. Watt was rightfully named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year back in 2017.

On Wednesday at about 9:45 p.m., a woman turned to Twitter to sell a pair of J.J. Watt sneakers and a Watt Texans jersey. Those funds are supposed to help Jennifer Simpson pay for her grandfather's funeral.

She was selling the shoes for $60 and the jersey for $30.

Twenty minutes later, the former Texans star responded to Simpson's tweet saying, "Don't sell your shoes and jersey, we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss."

Simpson responded, "I freaking love you man. It's been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story."

Simpson is a teacher, according to her Twitter, and prior to trying to sell her J.J. Watt gear, she was baking sweet treats in an attempt to make money.

Watt was not the only one. Several other people told Simpson they would pay her price, but she could keep everything.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballfuneralsportstwitterfeel goodjj watt
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JJ WATT
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt expecting their 1st child
JJ Watt on Texans: 'It hurts me to see where' fan base is now
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt says he won't be facing same Texans 'I...
How J.J. Watt became one of the biggest Cole Caufield superfans
TOP STORIES
4 carjacking suspects ejected from stolen Jeep in deadly chase crash
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Missing disabled mom, 7-year-old son found wandering in streets: HPD
Man bites woman's father during argument where gun was fired, HPD says
Kemah mayor and council members left in dysfunction after mudslinging
Residents in Sugar Land neighborhood fed up with feral hogs
Biden announces executive actions on climate change
Show More
Fort Bend school's kids forced to adapt to campus' year-long closure
16-year-old killed in Alief-area hit-and-run was refugee from Egypt
Houston restaurant empire 'in good hands,' Chris Shepherd says in exit
Record-breaking heat Thursday but a slight chance of rain Friday
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
More TOP STORIES News