JJ Watt roasts brother, fellow NFL player TJ in hilarious Twitter feud

JJ tweeted a video of himself working out with the caption, "Trust yourself as much as I trust this green band."
Trust yourself as much as I trust this green band. pic.twitter.com/Fsf7Q8GVa2— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2020
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ was quick to question the impressiveness of JJ's workout, acknowledging what he was getting himself into.
I know you will roast me right back, but....... am I supposed to be impressed by this? 🤔 https://t.co/LW7Ccb3cCX— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2020
JJ didn't take TJ's jab lightly, escalating the feud saying he was just as unimpressed when TJ didn't win defensive player of the year this past season.
Am I supposed to be impressed by you “almost” winning defensive player of the year? https://t.co/taGB1rT6z3— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2020
With that jab, TJ hung in the towel, tweeting, " I'll be at the gym if anyone needs me..."
I’ll be at the gym if anyone needs me... https://t.co/6wB9VnJI3h— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2020
Fans were eating the feud up and tweeting hilarious reaction gifs.
JJ FROM THE TOP ROPE BAH GAWD pic.twitter.com/Hh6MDUIfSu— Depressed Roughneck Fan (@DepressedTexan) March 1, 2020
Although we know the feud was just some tough brotherly love, it sure was funny to see what JJ and TJ had to say next!