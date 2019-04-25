Jiffy Lube employees wanted for fraudulent car inspections

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man has been arrested and four more are wanted by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's investigators, who say employees of a Jiffy Lube conducted unlawful car inspections.
The investigation revealed that over a five-day period, the employees failed to conduct state-mandated inspections on numerous vehicles.
"This type of criminal activity contributes to health threatening pollution. In addition, it affords the opportunity for unsafe vehicles to be driven on a public roadway due to not meeting the minimum safety standards," said Constable Mark Herman.
Each suspect is charged with two counts of tampering with a governmental record.
Samuel Kilpatrick was arrested at the business in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
Edgar Alvarez, Jacob Simmons, Jonathan Stephens and Austin Nichols are all currently wanted by law enforcement.
