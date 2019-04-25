Jiffy Lube employees wanted for fraudulent car inspections

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man has been arrested and four more are wanted by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's investigators, who say employees of a Jiffy Lube conducted unlawful car inspections.The investigation revealed that over a five-day period, the employees failed to conduct state-mandated inspections on numerous vehicles."This type of criminal activity contributes to health threatening pollution. In addition, it affords the opportunity for unsafe vehicles to be driven on a public roadway due to not meeting the minimum safety standards," said Constable Mark Herman.Each suspect is charged with two counts of tampering with a governmental record.Samuel Kilpatrick was arrested at the business in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.Edgar Alvarez, Jacob Simmons, Jonathan Stephens and Austin Nichols are all currently wanted by law enforcement.