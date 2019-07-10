Private jet runs off runway during hard landing at Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A private jet ran off the runway at Hobby Airport during a hard landing Tuesday afternoon.The incident involving seven people on the Cessna aircraft happened just before 12:30 p.m., according to Bill Begley, spokesman for the Houston Airport System.The jet suffered a brake failure, causing it to run off the runway and come to a rest in the grass.Begley said there was no damage to the the plane.The plane flew from Pueblo Memorial Airport Sunday, and was scheduled to fly to Aspen, Colorado at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday night.