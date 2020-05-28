Fugitive who murdered teen found in Mexico by Harris Co. investigators

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fugitive accused of murdering a teenager in 1998 was working in a tattoo shop in Mexico when Harris County investigators found him, officials said.After a month-long extradition process, Jesus Serna, 50, was brought back to Harris County on Wednesday to face charges. He stepped off a plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport and was greeted by deputy U.S. marshals.Serna is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Ali Scott, 19, in 1998.Then, investigators said Scott was in his apartment on Bammelwood in northwest Harris County with two others when four men burst inside. There was a shootout. Scott and one of the suspects were killed. The remaining three took off.In 2007, Austin Moore was charged. Court records show he cut a deal and got deferred adjudication.In 2011, brothers Saul and Jesus Serna were charged with capital murder. Saul, now 47, was already in custody for an unrelated crime. Investigators said Jesus fled to Mexico.Following an extensive fugitive investigation by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, information led deputies to Monterrey, Mexico in February where they found Serna working as a tattoo artist."Getting him off the street was critical because we don't know what he's done and where he's gone," said T. Michael O'Connor, a United States Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. "I hope today, with the apprehension and delivery of this individual to the State of Texas, the family will soon have closure."In 2013, Saul was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.Jesus is in the Harris County jail with no bond.