Security officer shoots suspect who rushed toward him and K9 in Houston-area scrapyard: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot by a security officer Wednesday evening after police say he tried rushing toward the officer and his K9.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a shooting at a scrapyard at 1115 Jensen.

Police said the security guard was making his rounds with the K9 when they found a man trying to steal scrap metal. The suspect rushed toward the security officer and K9. Police say he also spray-painted the K9.

When the suspect ran toward the officer with a stick in his hand, the security officer fired his gun one to two times, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The case remains under investigation, and Houston police are contacting the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see whether charges would be filed.