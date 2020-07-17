Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident

THOMASTON, Ga. -- A Georgia teen's first skydive ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor -- 35-year-old Nick Esposito -- both died in an accident on Sunday.

They were performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said the primary parachute didn't open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

16-year-old left with 40 puncture wounds after fighting off shark at North Carolina beach

Triplicata was celebrating graduating from high school.

Her parents and siblings were at the sight of the dive when the accident happened.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaskydiverteen killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston
New Texas school guidelines allow longer remote learning
Heavy rain moving in along and south of I-10
Gov. Abbott says 'there is no shutdown coming'
Wrongfully convicted man sues Gerald Goines, HPD
Toddler found wandering alone in Dayton
Mother dead, child shot in W. Houston apartment
Show More
Father pleads for help after 10-year-old son shot in head
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
8 major freeway closures could delay your weekend
NY doctor without day off since March comes to Houston
Man charged with murder after wife found in freezer
More TOP STORIES News