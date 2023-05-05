$600,000 bond for 18-year-old charged with capital murder of father he was meeting to buy drugs from

The suspect was initially given no bond in probable cause court, but on Friday, the judge set his bond at $600,000.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge set bond at $600,000 for an 18-year-old man charged in the capital murder of a father who was selling the suspect marijuana.

Javier Gonzalez-Arzate was silent in court on Friday after his arrest two days ago.

The family of Angel Hernandez was in court. His girlfriend spoke only with ABC13 earlier this week. She was in tears as the prosecutor read more details about what they claim happened the night Hernandez died.

Arzate is charged with capital murder and accused of shooting and killing Hernandez while trying to buy marijuana.

Arzate was initially given no bond in probable cause court, but on Friday, the judge set his bond at $600,000. His defense team tried to get that lowered but were not successful.

Investigators say on Feb. 24, Hernandez agreed to meet Arzate to sell him some marijuana and THC cartridges but robbed and shot him instead. After Hernandez was killed, Arzate allegedly used Hernandez's phone to text his girlfriend, Morgan Vershier, to ask for money.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators at the scene, Hernandez's body was found at a construction site in the 8100 block of Broadway Avenue near Grand Avenue.

We learned new details about the investigation.

Detectives managed to piece together surveillance video of Hernandez's car on the night he was killed. The video shows Hernandez's car coming to a stop, and then the car slowly rolls forward, jumping a median and crashing into a ditch.

Investigators alleged this is when Arzate shot Hernandez before jumping out of the car, running off, and getting dropped off by someone.

At that point, detectives say Arzate got in Hernandez's car and drove it to a remote field, dragged his body out and set the car on fire.

Data from Arzate's cellphone reveals he was in the area of the alleged crime that night, according to detectives.

Hernandez's family brought a picture of their loved one to court. They spoke with us, as did Arzate's defense lawyer.

"He would take the shirt off his back to give to someone. He had a great heart. We're glad that someone like that is off the streets," Vershier said.

Arzate's next court hearing is set for June.

