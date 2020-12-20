Prayer vigil held tonight for missing Texas State University student

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil will be held Sunday evening for a 21-year-old Texas State University student who went missing last Sunday while en route back home to Sienna for the holidays.A vigil for Jason Landry is set for Southminster Presbyterian Church in Missouri City at 6 p.m.The family asks that visitors social distance and wear a mask.Landry's Nissan Altima was found a week ago just outside of Luling, crashed and abandoned on a road. Luling is about 30 minutes away from San Marcos, where Texas State University is located.His family told ABC13 that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed Landry could have been in, but found nothing. His dad said the family just wants him home for Christmas.