Prayer vigil held tonight for missing Texas State University student

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil will be held Sunday evening for a 21-year-old Texas State University student who went missing last Sunday while en route back home to Sienna for the holidays.

A vigil for Jason Landry is set for Southminster Presbyterian Church in Missouri City at 6 p.m.

The family asks that visitors social distance and wear a mask.

Landry's Nissan Altima was found a week ago just outside of Luling, crashed and abandoned on a road. Luling is about 30 minutes away from San Marcos, where Texas State University is located.

His family told ABC13 that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed Landry could have been in, but found nothing. His dad said the family just wants him home for Christmas.

