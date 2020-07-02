Brother charged with murder in shooting death of man in East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area man has been charged in the shooting death of his own brother, Houston police announced Thursday.Isiah Lorenzo Lee, 27, is charged with murder, accused in the death of his brother, 31-year-old Robert Stinson.Stinson was found dead inside a home on Borden Street near Teal on the East End around 1 a.m. Wednesday.HPD reported a relative inside the home heard some sort of disturbance.When they came out of their room, the relative found Stinson dead from gunshot wounds.HPD Homicide Division Detectives say despite fleeing the scene, Lee was taken into custody later Wednesday without incident.