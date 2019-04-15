Intoxicated mom leaves kids home alone to get food: Constable

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing charges after deputy constables said she left her children at home alone while she was intoxicated so she could get something to eat.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said Blanca Baltazar was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 18200 block of Valebluff Lane.

According to court documents, Baltazar left her four children between the ages of 3 and 7 at her home in Katy without supervision.

Deputy constables stopped Baltazar in the Cypress area during her food run, and said she was "highly intoxicated."

She was booked into the Harris County Jail on a child abandonment charge, and released on a $1,500 bond.
