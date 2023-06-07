Gov. Greg Abbott names Kathleen Jackson interim Chair of the Public Utility Commission

Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily replaces Peter Lake after his resignation, naming Kathleen Jackson as interim Chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbot announced the new interim Chair of The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Wednesday.

Kathleen Jackson, of Beaumont, was named as the interim chair after Peter Lake's resignation was announced on June 2.

The transitional leadership is on an interim basis until a permanent chairman is decided, according to Abbott.

"Kathleen and her fellow PUC commissioners are doing a terrific job implementing the 14 bipartisan reforms that were passed and signed into law in 2021 and working with the legislature in the regular session this year on the PCM design," Abbott said in a press release.

Jackson was first appointed as a member of the Texas Water Development Board by Gov. Rick Perry in 2014 and reappointed by Abbott in 2017. In August 2021, Abbott appointed her to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group.

She was appointed as a PUC commissioner in August 2022 and confirmed by the Texas Senate in May 2023.

The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, and sewer utilities.