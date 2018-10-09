Inmates who escaped jail in trash cans captured in Kentucky

EMBED </>More Videos

Two inmates who escaped from a Kentucky jail in trash cans over the weekend have been captured.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
Two Kentucky inmates are back behind bars after pulling off a Hollywood-style escape that was caught on camera.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt hid in garbage cans that fellow inmates rolled outside for pick up.

They then popped out of the bins and escaped out of the Louisville Metro Corrections Center Saturday night, authorities told WAVE3.

Police captured Stumler Monday following tips from the community while Hunt was apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.

They are both back in police custody.

Three inmates are now facing charges for helping the two men escape.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisonerjailcaught on videou.s. & worldKentucky
Top Stories
ASTROS v. RED SOX: Houston to face Boston in ALCS
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Crosby ISD's financial crisis could lead to layoffs and cuts
Woman says thief using boyfriend's photos to catfish victims
Trucker cuts off car in traffic and confronts driver
Police union, mayor only 2 donors against fire pay campaign
Body found in flooded manhole during search for missing man
FREE CAR WASHES: Quick Quack Car Wash to open in Cypress
Show More
This 5-month-old is about to visit every state in the US
Couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating
Stranger pays for Cy-Woods students' homecoming dinners
Man on JACK'D date beaten and held at gunpoint in Houston
More News