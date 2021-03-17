Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott to speak Wednesday on unaccompanied minor migrants

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to speak at noon Central on Wednesday about the developing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as the number of unaccompanied minors crossing into the state grows.

Abbott is speaking at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, one of two Texas locations the Biden administration has identified as a temporary shelter for thousands of migrant children. The Washington Post reported the locations earlier this week following news of overcrowding at facilities in South Texas.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

