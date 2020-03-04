Home & Garden

IKEA recalls 3-drawer chests over tip-over risk, CPSC says

IKEA is recalling a dresser that could tip over and injure or kill a child if it's not anchored to a wall.

IKEA has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving KULLEN three-drawer chests that were not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One report involved a minor cut and another, minor cuts and bruises.

IKEA said consumers should move the dresser away from children if it can't be properly anchored to a wall. About 820,000 products are involved in the recall domestically. About 150,000 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

Contact IKEA at 888-966-4532 or visit IKEA-USA.com/secureit for a refund or a wall attachment kit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsikearecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News