ICU use up sharply in southeast Texas since April 1

SEE ALSO: ICU capacity strained at LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals due in part to COVID-19
13 Investigates examined data from SETRAC, a clearing house for information about hospital use in southeast Texas, from roughly Houston to Beaumont.
On April 1, there were 221 patients in Intensive Care Units with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Today that number is 272. It is a 23 percent increase from the start of April. In the last seven days it is up by 33 percent.
In the general population of area hospitals, admitted confirmed COVID-19 patients are up 46 percent since April 1. Hospitals have seen a 14 percent increase in the last seven days.
Looking specifically at Harris County, ICU usage spiked 21 percent in the last seven days. General bed use by confirmed COVID-19 patients in Harris County is flat.
The one bright spot in the stats is ventilator use. While more patients are in ICUs, there are six percent fewer of them on ventilators across our area.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)