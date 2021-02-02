abc13 plus

How ICNA Relief gives back to Houstonians of all faiths

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ICNA Relief, a Muslim-based non-profit organization, has been giving back to the Houston community since 2005. Their work includes big projects like food drives, medical assistance, transitional housing, and more, but their mission is relatively simple.

"If you look the logo for our organization, it says 'Muslims for Humanity,'" said INCA Relief Houston's Seemi Bukhari. "This is the backbone of our religion."

As a result, ICNA Relief has provided their services to a vast array of Houstonians, but much of their work has centered around the city's refugee population. That changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

"We were giving food to around 450 families a month (before the pandemic)," said Bukhari. "In July and August it went to 1200 to 1400 people."

Bukhari said pulling off such a large task was amazing, and that people of all ethnicities and backgrounds received food from ICNA Relief, which has a partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

Recently, in addition to their other services, the non-profit has increased their desire to provide vehicles to the underserved, and provided one of their volunteers with a 2012 Toyota SUV.

ICNA Relief is located in the 5600 block of Hillcroft Street in Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District. Visit ICNARelief.org for more information on their services in Houston and beyond.
societyhoustoncharityreligionabc13 plusnonprofitabc13 plus gandhi district
