Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him: VIDEO

JEFFERSON, Texas -- An 11-year-old boy was rescued from an icy Texas pond after a teenager spotted him while walking her dog.

Caitlyn Thomas, a high school senior, said she spotted the boy Wednesday in Jefferson, a town about 170 miles east of Dallas.

She said she tried knocking on doors of nearby houses, but nobody answered. She also tried getting the police to the scene but had trouble describing her location to 911 dispatchers.

In a pinch, she called her grandfather, who quickly arrived with a pickup truck and rope. He and others were able to pull the boy to safety.

Texas was hit hard by rare freezing temperatures and winter storms this week, and several ice rescue videos have emerged amid the crisis.



Video from Southlake, a suburb of Dallas, shows an owner rescuing his dog from an icy pool, and in Denton County, emergency responders were able to save a horse that fell into a frozen pond Thursday.

Sadly, in nearby Arkansas, a 69-year-old man was found dead Wednesday after falling into a frozen pond while trying to rescue a calf.
