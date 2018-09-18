HURRICANE FLORENCE

'I couldn't hold on' - Mother describes how baby boy was swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother speaks out after baby swept away by floodwaters

A 1-year-old boy was swept into floodwaters Sunday when the car his mother was driving came upon rushing water.

The water from a nearby creek in Union County had risen quickly, and the current was swift. Dazia Lee told local media that she isn't from the area and was unfamiliar with the roads. The water pushed her car off the road and left her stuck in a group of trees, authorities said.

"I was trying to do everything I could. It just got worse. When water gets in your car, you start to panic," she said to WSOC-TV. "It just spun us around in circles and I knew there was no way to get back on land because it just took us that fast."

Lee was able to get Kaiden Lee-Welch out of the car, but the water caused her to lose her grip, she told Fox 46 WJZY .

"I was holding his hand, trying to hold him, trying to pull him up," she told the TV station. "I couldn't hold on anymore and he let go."

She described him as "the sweetest boy."

Little Kaiden's body was found Monday.

A family member outside the home Monday said the mother was in the town of Monroe to return her son's body to Charlotte. He said Lee was doing all right.

Lee said that she would never intentionally put her baby in harm's way. Lee said she is from Charlotte and said there was no barricade telling her about the dangerous situation ahead.

"I saw people coming in and out, so that's when I thought, I was about to detour, but I stopped. I saw the cars coming in and out... thought it was safe," Lee told WCNC.

Lee said she was bringing the baby to visit his great-grandmother.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said the mother drove around barricades set up to block the dangerous roadway.

"This mama has suffered tragically when she lost a child," Sheriff Cathey said. "That is all you can say."

EMBED More News Videos

So far, 23 have been killed by Hurricane Florence, including 17 people in North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane florencechild deathstorm damageu.s. & world
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Brutal nighttime home invasion targets woman and son
NEW VIDEO: Young suspects flee after beating man 'for kicks'
Student arrested after gun found at Ball High School
Surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping 1,000 women
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Willie Nelson reacts to the uproar over his support for Beto O'Rourke
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
Here's who's performing with George Strait at RodeoHouston
Show More
School district to start randomly drug testing students
MUGS: Cop, firefighter among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Family looking for man who gave replica ring to girl who lost hers
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
More News