Coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine should not be taken as COVID-19 preventative, doctor says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, President Trump touted the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Trump said he has been taking the pill for more than a week, even though he doesn't have any COVID-19 symptoms.

RELATED: Despite risks, Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine to protect against coronavirus

"The FDA has specifically warned us not to use hydroxycholorquine under these circumstances. I have been contacted by at least a dozen patients in the past few months about taking hydroxycholoroquine preventatively, and I have told all of them that I think it's a bad idea," said Dr. Joshua Septimus, an internist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Septimus said not only is taking hydroxycholorquine a bad idea, but taking the drug could actually cause harm.

"We have plenty of research on the risk of taking hydroxychloroquine. The big ones include heart disease," said Dr. Septimus.

He said it could cause problems concerning heart failure, arrhythmia and eye disease.

The drug is normally used for autoimmune diseases or malaria prophylaxis. If it's taken in cases when it's not needed, there's concern that could lead to a shortage for those who need it.

While we all want a solution, Dr. Septimus said we have to be patient.

"I know everybody is looking for a magic bullet, but science just doesn't work that way," Dr. Septimus said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmedicaldrug treatmentcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldmedical researchhealth carepresident donald trumpdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How sending this text message could land a teen a summer job
Katy ISD honors grads headed to military
Seniors and health care workers honored with first responder parade
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
Man donates kidney to his wife after weeks of COVID-19 delays
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
How sending this text message could land a teen a summer job
Dad killed while video chatting and his son is charged
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Katy ISD honors grads headed to military
Show More
ICU capacity strained at LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals
Harris County ICU usage spiked 21 percent in last 7 days
ABC13 hosting 'COVID-19 and our Asian Community' town hall
UH president and 2 coaches taking 6-month pay cuts
Father with COVID-19 receives visit from 7-year-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News