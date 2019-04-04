Man allegedly confesses to killing wife and cremating her body with charcoal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5233812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On March 19, Harris County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jay Patrick Hammersley reported his wife missing from their home in Katy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly killed his wife in west Harris County.On March 19, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jay Patrick Hammersley reported his wife missing from their home in the 20200 block of Golden Mesa.Hammersley reportedly told deputies that his wife, 29-year-old Mara Vestal, had left two or three weeks earlier with her belongings and had not returned home.On March 21, deputies said they interviewed a source who claimed that Hammersley reached out to him and asked him to help him stage his wife's murder as a suicide.The man reportedly told authorities that he denied Hammersley's offer and advised him to report the murder to authorities.On April 3, Hammersley agreed to do an interview with deputies and take a polygraph. During the interview, authorities say he admitted to strangling his wife and then cremating her body with charcoal.Deputies say he then bagged Vestal's ashes and disposed of her body in a dumpster at his workplace.He has been charged with murder and tampering with a human corpse.Hammersley is currently being held on a $105,000 bond in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility.