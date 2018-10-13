HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael damage: Before and after satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach, Panama City

EMBED </>More Videos

Portions of Mexico Beach are shown nearly completely destroyed in new satellite imagery. (Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. --
New satellite imagery shows the extent of Hurricane Michael's destructive power in several areas of the Florida Panhandle.

The before and after photos provided by DigitalGlobe show parts of Mexico Beach laid to waste. Michael, then a Category 4 storm, blew ashore there on Wednesday with devastating 155 mph winds and nearly 10 feet of storm surge, leaving entire blocks of homes reduced to nothing but concrete slabs in the sand or piles of splintered lumber.

Coastal neighborhoods in nearby Panama City also sustained severe damage, as did Tyndall Air Force Base.

Tyndall "took a beating," so much so that Col. Brian Laidlaw told the 3,600 men and women stationed on the base not to come back. Many of the 600 families who live there had followed orders to pack what they could in a single suitcase as they were evacuated before the storm.

The hurricane's eyewall passed directly overhead, severely damaging nearly every building and leaving many a complete loss. The elementary school, the flight line, the marina and the runways were devastated.

VIDEO: Hurricane Michael's destructive aftermath in Panama City
EMBED More News Videos

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of a part of their home.



Emergency officials said they had completed an initial "hasty search" of the devastation, looking for the living or the dead, and had begun more careful inspections of thousands of ruined buildings. They hope to complete those inspections later Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagefloodingfloridasevere weather
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Home virtually untouched from Hurricane Michael's destruction
Disney donating $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief
46 unaccounted for in Florida town after Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
More hurricane michael
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News