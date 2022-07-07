Texas GLO says city of Houston missed deadline for giving out Harvey flood money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston is being asked to hand back millions of dollars to the state, after accusations of its mishandling.Our 13 Investigates team got a hold of a letter from the General Land Office, which says the city missed deadlines for spending money for Harvey flood victims.The city of Houston has missed benchmarks to disperse funds to Hurricane Harvey flood victims, according to General Land Office.The letter also states the city missed seven of the nine benchmarks at the end of June, allowing the GLO to terminate the contract for disaster recovery funds.It's still unclear exactly how much or when the city will have to return the funds.