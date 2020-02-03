Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown

The cause of a major oil spill near Baytown still remains a mystery as crews work to contain it.The Coast Guards says about 630 gallons of crude oil has already spilled into the water, impacting about one mile of the shoreline. At least 700 feet of boom have been deployed to contain the spill.There's absorbent material along the shoreline, and a vacuum truck is recovering the crude as it's discharged.According to the Coast Guard, the source of the release was initially secured but has started to leak again. Crews are working on a plan to replug and secure the wellhead.