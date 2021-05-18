restaurant

Hunan Garden Restaurant in Kingwood closes after 35 years, but there's good news

EMBED <>More Videos

Kingwood restaurant closing after 35 years, but there's good news

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Kingwood restaurant has closed its doors after 35 years of service, but thousands of its patrons have since rallied together in the fight to save the business - and it's now gearing up for a big move.

Hunan Garden, a family-owned Chinese restaurant located in the Kingwood Crossing Shopping Center, closed on May 16.

The shopping center was acquired by a property company called SDI Realty. According to its website, it's developed properties for well-known, much larger chain stores such as Kroger, JCPenney and TJ Maxx.

More than 6,000 people signed an online petition to save Hunan Garden, but according to owner Jenny Wang Hou, SDI Realty hasn't responded to her requests regarding the restaurant's tenancy.

On Monday, Hou took to Facebook to announce that despite the restaurant's closure, Hunan Garden will soon be relocating to the Northpark Shopping Center Plaza in the 23900 block of Highway 59 in Kingwood.

A timeline of its opening, however, wasn't immediately released.

Hou has been running the restaurant for the past 11 years. She said her father, Peter Wang, started the business in the 80s.

"I have so many memories of growing up in these restaurants and continuing my father's legacy has been my guiding star for so long," Hou wrote on Facebook. "It is a bittersweet day for sure but I'm determined to end today on a happy note!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkkingwoodbusinesssmall businesschinese foodrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Astros fans return to EaDo but supply-chain issues persist
Kalaveras is a Día de los Muertos-inspired restaurant
Fried Everything is deep-fried heaven!
Favorite family dish turns into popular Persian food pop-up
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News