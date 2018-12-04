Humble teen shoots herself while handling AK-47: Deputies

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --A teenage girl is in critical condition after she accidentally shot herself while handling an AK-47, deputy constables said.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when the 17-year-old girl tried putting the weapon in her pant leg.
The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says the AK-47 went off, striking the girl in the leg.
HAPPENING NOW- SHOOTING SCENE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 4, 2018
Heavy police presence in the 4000 block of Wintergreen Drive/Woodland Hills. A woman was shot in the leg.
Investigation is on going.
Please avoid the area if possible.
Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYI44gc to receive live feeds on crime. pic.twitter.com/NlkxOd1f9c
Deputy constables said two other teens were hanging out with the girl when the gun went off.
The 16-year-old boy was detained at the scene as deputy constables recovered the gun.
No one has been charged yet, but deputy constables are referring the case to the district attorney's office.