Humble teen shoots herself while handling AK-47: Deputies

HAPPENING NOW- SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 4000 block of Wintergreen Drive/Woodland Hills. A woman was shot in the leg.



Investigation is on going.



Please avoid the area if possible.



Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYI44gc to receive live feeds on crime. pic.twitter.com/NlkxOd1f9c — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 4, 2018

A teenage girl is in critical condition after she accidentally shot herself while handling an AK-47, deputy constables said.The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when the 17-year-old girl tried putting the weapon in her pant leg.The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says the AK-47 went off, striking the girl in the leg.Deputy constables said two other teens were hanging out with the girl when the gun went off.The 16-year-old boy was detained at the scene as deputy constables recovered the gun.No one has been charged yet, but deputy constables are referring the case to the district attorney's office.