Humble teen shoots herself while handling AK-47: Deputies

Teen shot in leg while playing with rifle, authorities say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A teenage girl is in critical condition after she accidentally shot herself while handling an AK-47, deputy constables said.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when the 17-year-old girl tried putting the weapon in her pant leg.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says the AK-47 went off, striking the girl in the leg.



Deputy constables said two other teens were hanging out with the girl when the gun went off.

The 16-year-old boy was detained at the scene as deputy constables recovered the gun.

No one has been charged yet, but deputy constables are referring the case to the district attorney's office.
