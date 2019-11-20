Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House

Courtney Litvak grew up in Katy and attended Cinco Ranch High School. She said, during her junior year, human traffickers recruited her by preying on her vulnerabilities. She recalled how a fellow athlete pursued her on campus and arranged a meeting with a pimp.
Ultimately, Litvak said she spent two years being sex trafficked around the United States. She eventually escaped, and said she's still in the process of healing.
"I had to be broken in order to realize how much God loved me," Litvak said. "I will not be silent. I will not be put into fear. I live by faith, no longer by fear. I am not a victim. I am a survivor."
Litvak and her mother, Kelly Litvak, are part of Childproof America. They, alongside Congressman Michael McCaul, met with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday at the White House to discuss human trafficking.
"It was incredibly humbling to meet with Courtney and Kelly Litvak today. The scourge of human trafficking does not start at the waters' edge. It's affecting people in our own neighborhoods and throughout the United States. This administration is deeply committed to ensuring that Courtney's experience will never be repeated," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.
