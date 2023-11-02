Hulu celebrates the Huludays with new streaming schedule

LOS ANGELES -- The Huluday season is here and with it comes new streaming premieres, iconic anniversaries and a return of your favorite holiday movies.

New to Hulu and streaming now are "A Christmas Frequency," "Reporting for Christmas," "Every Day Is Christmas" and "Merry Liddle Christmas." Then, you can look forward to "The Jingle Bell Jubilee," streaming December 3 and "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe," streaming December 9.

This year also brings with it some iconic anniversaries. "Elf" is celebrating its 20th anniversary, "Four Christmases" celebrates its 15th and "Jack Frost" celebrates its 25th. The three movies will be streaming on Hulu November 23. In the meantime, "Die Hard," celebrating its 35th anniversary, is streaming now through November 30th and George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker," celebrating its 30th anniversary, is streaming now.

Other movies to binge this season are "Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights," "The Mistle-tones," "Deck the Halls," "Miracle on 34th Street," "The Family Stone," "The Holiday," "The Muppet Christmas Carol" and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," all streaming now.

