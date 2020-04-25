Technology

Hubble space telescope most prolific space observation in history

Saturday marks 30 years of observation and discovery for the most prolific space observatory in history.

When the Hubble space telescope was deployed into Earth's orbit on April 25, 1990, it opened a new eye onto the cosmos that has transformed the understanding of the universe.

Since its deployment, Hubble has:

  • Produced 1.4 million observations
  • Measured the expansion and acceleration rate of the universe
  • Found that black holes are common among galaxies
  • Characterized the atmospheres of planets around other stars
  • Looked back in time across 97% of the universe to chronicle the birth and evolution of stars and galaxies




The video above is from an ABC13 story from 2017.

SEE RELATED LINK: PHOTOS: Incredible images from the Hubble Space Telescope
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News