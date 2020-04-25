Hubble space telescope most prolific space observation in history

When the Hubble space telescope was deployed into Earth's orbit on April 25, 1990, it opened a new eye onto the cosmos that has transformed the understanding of the universe.
Since its deployment, Hubble has:
- Produced 1.4 million observations
- Measured the expansion and acceleration rate of the universe
- Found that black holes are common among galaxies
- Characterized the atmospheres of planets around other stars
- Looked back in time across 97% of the universe to chronicle the birth and evolution of stars and galaxies
The video above is from an ABC13 story from 2017.
SEE RELATED LINK: PHOTOS: Incredible images from the Hubble Space Telescope