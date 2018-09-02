Police have released images in connection to the fatal shooting of a young man in Houston's south side.Houston police say they are searching for three suspects after a 19-year-old man was killed outside of a store Saturday night on 3000 block of Scott Street near Rosalie.In a press release, officials say that an investigation revealed the victim had a physical altercation with one of the suspects. During the altercation, two armed men approached the victim and at least one of them reportedly shot him multiple times, police say.In the images released by police, they say they are searching for the suspect dressed in a white shirt, the male in a black hoodie and the male in camouflage.According to officials, neither of the men dressed in red are considered suspects.The victim was transported to Ben Taub where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is urged to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.