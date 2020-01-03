Standoff ends peacefully after 2 possibly taken hostage: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A standoff ended peacefully after a wanted person barricaded himself inside a business along Westheimer Road, where he may have taken two people hostage, Houston police said.

The police department tweeted its SWAT officers and hostage negotiation team were called to the 9000 block of Westheimer, near Fondren, Thursday afternoon.



Police say the suspect surrendered to SWAT officers without incident. The two women who were with the suspect were also released and are safe.

