Standoff ends peacefully after 2 possibly taken hostage: HPD

The police department tweeted its SWAT officers and hostage negotiation team were called to the 9000 block of Westheimer, near Fondren, Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE 2: The suspect just surrendered to our SWAT officers without incident. We’ll have a media briefing shortly. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2020
Police say the suspect surrendered to SWAT officers without incident. The two women who were with the suspect were also released and are safe.
UPDATE: Our Hostage Negotiators are in communication with the wanted suspect here at the business at 9041 Westheimer Rd. 2 females who were with the suspect have just been released safely to our SWAT officers. The suspect remains inside the hotel. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2020