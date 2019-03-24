HPD sergeant accused of fatally shooting his wife now in Brazoria County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5214158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The victim, who sources have identified as Belinda Hernandez, reportedly died from an apparent gunshot wound.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant accused of fatally shooting his wife in Pearland is now in the custody of Brazoria County officials.ABC13 Eyewitness News exclusively captured the moment Hilario Hernandez arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.Authorities say Hernandez was taken into custody Saturday in Kingsville, about 100 miles north of the Mexico border, just hours after a family member discovered her body.According to police, the victim, who sources have identified as Belinda Hernandez, reportedly died from an apparent gunshot wound.According to Pearland ISD, Hernandez was an educator of 15 years and was currently a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School.Charges against Hernandez are still pending.