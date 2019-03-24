Crime & Safety

HPD sergeant accused of fatally shooting his wife now in Brazoria County

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Eyewitness News exclusively captured the moment Hilario Hernandez arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant accused of fatally shooting his wife in Pearland is now in the custody of Brazoria County officials.

ABC13 Eyewitness News exclusively captured the moment Hilario Hernandez arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

The victim, who sources have identified as Belinda Hernandez, reportedly died from an apparent gunshot wound.



Authorities say Hernandez was taken into custody Saturday in Kingsville, about 100 miles north of the Mexico border, just hours after a family member discovered her body.

According to police, the victim, who sources have identified as Belinda Hernandez, reportedly died from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Pearland ISD, Hernandez was an educator of 15 years and was currently a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School.

Charges against Hernandez are still pending.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonpearlandwoman shothouston police departmenthomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
HPD sergeant in custody after deadly shooting, sources say
ITC facility mistakenly sends out alert about new flare-up
Show More
Multiple toxins found in water near ITC facility after fire spill
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
WARM AFTERNOON: Collin says some spots will hit 80°
History of Fred Hartman Bridge
Bernie's Burger bus rolling into new location
More TOP STORIES News