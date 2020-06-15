Elderly woman dragged by robbery suspect outside Walmart in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects accused of robbing an elderly woman.
The robbery happened June 1 at 3:20 p.m. Police say a 79-year-old woman had finished shopping at the Walmart at 2391 S. Wayside.
The woman says she was loading groceries into her vehicle when a truck pulled up behind her and a man jumped out, asking her for directions. During that time, the suspect grabbed the victim's purse and dragged her a short distance on the ground until he was able to snatch her bag free.
The suspect then left in the passenger seat of a Ram 1500 truck.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man, between 25 and 28 years old. Police say he's about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a light blue shirt and black pants.
The second suspect, who is believed to be the driver, is described only as a Hispanic man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org
