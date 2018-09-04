Nine MS-13 gang members have been arrested and charged in connection with three murders in the Houston area. Two others murders are believed to be connected to other gang membersFour suspects have been charged in the murder of Victor Castro Martinez, whose body was found in Cullinan Park on Long Drive on June 6th.Martinez had been hacked to death with a machete.Two other suspects are believed connected to this murder are being held in Liberty County for the murder of a man whose body was found in a heavily wooded area in that county on August 7th.In the third case, police say three MS-13 gang members shot a man to death in the parking lot of La Union restaurant on Wilcrest Drive on August 4th.Police say the victim, Johnny Paramo Torres, was not a gang member or associate of any gang.One of the suspects arrested in the case was a senior at Sharpstown High School.The fourth case was the murder of a juvenile female whose body was found August 30th, in a wooded area in the 5300 block of W. Fuqua. The victim was not a gang member but an associate of a gang.The fifth case involves a victim who was murdered in Galveston and buried in Houston in the 5300 block of W. Fuqua. The victim was discovered on August 1st.