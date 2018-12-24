Two HPD officers have been transported, one via Life Flight & the other via ambulance, to Memorial Hermann Hospital with serious injuries & burns following a crash with another vehicle at 10100 Telephone. The patrol vehicle caught fire. A PIO will be en route to the hospital. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 24, 2018

Two Houston police officers have been hospitalized following a crash with a suspected drunk driver in southeast Houston, police say.According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the crash happened overnight at the 10100 block of Telephone Road when the officers were responding to a call of an officer in need of assistance. While en route, a vehicle turned in front of the officers nearly causing a head-on collision.The vehicle in which the officers were in, flipped multiple times and caught on fire.One officer was transported by life flight, while the second officer involved was transported by ambulance.Police say both officers suffered serious injuries and burns in the crash.Chief Acevedo says the suspected drunk driver was taken into custody.