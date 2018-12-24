HPD officers injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver while responding to assistance call in SE Houston

Police say two officers suffered serious injuries and burns after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

By and T.J. Parker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Houston police officers have been hospitalized following a crash with a suspected drunk driver in southeast Houston, police say.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the crash happened overnight at the 10100 block of Telephone Road when the officers were responding to a call of an officer in need of assistance. While en route, a vehicle turned in front of the officers nearly causing a head-on collision.


The vehicle in which the officers were in, flipped multiple times and caught on fire.

One officer was transported by life flight, while the second officer involved was transported by ambulance.

Police say both officers suffered serious injuries and burns in the crash.

Chief Acevedo says the suspected drunk driver was taken into custody.

