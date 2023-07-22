ABC13 speaks to legal expert after 2 HPD officers allegedly commit separate crimes on same day

Sgt. Stephen Childers and senior officer Steven Martinez with the Houston Police Department were arrested for separate crimes on the same day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers are accused of committing separate crimes on the same day.

Sgt. Stephen Childers is accused of driving drunk on duty Wednesday.

"I was informed that he was meeting with a lieutenant on an issue, and the lieutenant felt something wasn't right, had him checked, and found him to be intoxicated," Houston Police Officers Union President Douglas Griffith said.

The police department wouldn't say if Childers was in uniform at the time or driving a patrol vehicle.

Sgt. Stephen Childers (left) was charged with driving while intoxicated. Sr. Police Officer Stephen Martinez (right) was arrested for assault on a family member.

Attorney Steve Shellist, who is not involved in the case, said unless Childers injured someone, those factors likely would not elevate charges.

"I think all you're gonna see is driving while intoxicated," Shellist said.

Shellist added that Childers also won't face additional charges if he was intoxicated with his gun - something a member of the public would. However, if he wrote a citation or made arrests and it's proven he was drunk, Shellist said it is likely those cases will be impacted.

"It will probably make that case go away depending on the severity of the case," he said.

That same Wednesday, senior police officer Steven Martinez allegedly hit his girlfriend with his hand and elbow at her Spring home. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released. He is due in court on July 27.

