HPD officer shot at by rifle-wielding suspect during traffic stop in N. Houston, officials said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer is said to be OK after being shot at while conducting a traffic stop in north Houston, officials said.

It happened in the 13700 block of Cambury Drive at about 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary information stated that as the officer conducted a stop, the suspect immediately got out of the car with a rifle.

As the officer tried to move out of the way, officials said the suspect allegedly fired towards him and ran. The officer was not injured.

The officer radioed for backup, and the suspect was caught. The rifle the suspect had, was not recovered.

According to HPD, the officer has only been with the department for one year.