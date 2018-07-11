Houston police officer exposed to unknown narcotic released from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer was treated after being exposed to an unknown substance. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a Houston police officer was exposed to an unknown narcotic while collecting evidence in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.

Houston police tell ABC13 they were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 9090 Southwest Freeway near Commerce Park Drive around 6 a.m. because a hotel guest who appeared to be drunk was in the lobby and refused to leave.

The man was gone when officers arrived.

When officers checked the man's hotel room, they found 50 to 100 pills in a plastic bag.

EMBED More News Videos

An officer was exposted to an unknown narcotic.



"When the officer put the baggie in the patrol car, he started feeling ill, shortness of breath and feeling dizzy, and he was not getting better, he was getting worse and worse," said HPD Asst. Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

The officer then gave himself a dose of Narcan.

Narcan is an antidote used to reverse opioid overdoses. But that single dose was not enough.

"Another officer administered Narcan as well, and he immediately started getting better at that point," said Baimbridge.


The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. He has since been released.

HPD does not know if the chemical was Fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be fatal if you're exposed to it.

Firefighters took no chances and treated the scene as a chemical spill.

HFD has given the hotel specific instructions on how to clean the room in question.

Police say field tests for Fentanyl are unreliable, so they are testing the pills at a lab. It could take days to determine if the drug was Fentanyl or something else.

EMBED More News Videos

An officer was exposed to an unknown drug at a scene in southwest Houston.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fentanylgas leakchemical leakHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News