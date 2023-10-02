HPD officer relieved of duty after being charged with DWI and resisting arrest, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI on Saturday, according to charging documents.

Officer Brandon Walter is booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of DWI and resisting arrest, according to records.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a statement announcing Walter was arrested after being accused of driving drunk/intoxicated on Sept. 30.

The 35-year-old allegedly resisted arrest while a fellow police officer attempted to draw his blood, according to charging documents.

Walter is assigned to the Southwest Patrol Division and has been working with the department since November 2020.

"As is standard protocol, he has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division," the department said in part of its statement. "HPD holds its officers to the highest standards and will take appropriate action up to, and including, termination."

This is the second officer arrested for a DWI in September. Officer Phillip Marquez was arrested when he was found on the side of the road intoxicated with a stalled motorcycle. His case was dropped by the district attorney's office because prosecutors could not prove Marquez had actually driven the motorcycle while drunk.

SEE RELATED: 'Insufficient evidence' leads to DWI charges being dropped against senior HPD officer, records show

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.