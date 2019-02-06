A Houston police officer transporting two juveniles and an adult female to jail was involved in a crash in northwest Houston.Police said the driver of a red car was going westbound on 34th Street when somehow that driver collided with the patrol car around midnight.The teens were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The female juvenile had a injury to her mouth. The driver of the red car had minor injuries on his arm. The officer was not hurt.Investigators are working to determine who was at fault in the crash.