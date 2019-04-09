HPD looking for two persons of interest in deadly west Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two persons of interest in a deadly west Houston shooting.Police believe the two men followed the victim from a convenience store and shot him on Village Place Drive.According to police, a black male with a gunshot wound was found lying in the grass just before 11 p.m. on Monday.Police have released surveillance camera images from a nearby convenience store of two persons of interest.According to investigators, there may have been some sort of an altercation between the victim and these two men earlier in the night, possibly at that convenience store.They also believe the victim was followed to the location where he was shot. A woman was inside the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting. She got out of the car and ran to a nearby home to call 911.Investigators say it's unclear if these persons of interest know the victim."We do not know about a motive at this point. We just received some info about an altercation at a different location and we pulled the surveillance," said HPD homicide detective Todd Tyler.Anyone with information about the two men in the photos is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.