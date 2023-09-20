East Freeway Studio 6 motel shooting leaves man critically injured, leads to police detaining woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman claims she was defending herself when she allegedly shot her boyfriend during a fight at an extended stay motel, the Houston Police Department said.

The woman was detained but not charged after HPD's Northeast Patrol officers responded to the Studio 6 at 13200 East Freeway, which is next to Goodyear Creek and not too far off from Greens Bayou, at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Larry Crowson said the couple got into a fight when the woman grabbed a gun and opened fire at the man at least once. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman told police the man was assaulting her before he was shot, Crowson added.

Investigators are looking into the woman's self-defense claims and will see if the district attorney's office wants to file charges or present the case to a grand jury.