Wrong-way driver slams into Houston police cruiser, downtown bar damaged

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver going the wrong way on a downtown street collided with a Houston police cruiser late Friday, forcing the car into a corner bar.It happened around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Travis Street at the intersection of St. Joseph Parkway.The driver of an Impala was headed the wrong way on Travis when they broadsided the cruiser with two officers inside, according to Houston police. The impact caused the cruiser to slam into the front door of the Lone Star Saloon.The bar was closed at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions.The two officers involved were headed back to the station at the end of their shift when it happened, police said.One officer suffered a cut to their right arm. The other officer injured their knee and suffered bruises to the chest.The driver and passenger in the Impala were transported to a hospital, but were expected to recover.It wasn't yet clear if charges were filed or how fast the Impala was traveling when it happened.Wrong-way crashes appear to be on the increase in the Houston region this year.On Monday, a woman died in a wrong-way crash in Sugar Land. It happened on US-59 near Highway 6 when a northbound truck was in the southbound lanes of the freeway and hit an SUV head-on.