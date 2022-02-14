HPD officer's unit T-boned at intersection of I-10 feeder road westbound at Antoine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer's unit was T-boned during a crash at the intersection of the Katy Freeway feeder road westbound at Antoine Monday morning.Video from SkyEye showed the officer's cruiser flipped upside down. A black car had severe front end damage.According to a sergeant who spoke to ABC13's Brhe Berry at the scene, the officer was heading northbound while oncoming traffic had the green light going west.Police say the HPD unit had its lights on and the sirens were activated when the officer was hit by a driver.The officer is said to be doing OK and may have a knee injury, but was conscious when taken to the hospital.The other driver was not hurt.Officials were talking to witnesses and will determine if charges will be filed.Houston Transtar's incidents page shows that two frontage road lanes are affected.