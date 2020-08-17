Society

Houston Police Department welcomes 1st cadet class since calls to reexamine funding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other commanders welcomed the department's newest recruits on their first day of training in HPD's 247th police academy class.

A lot has changed since Acevedo welcomed the previous class, such as George Floyd's death, which sparked protests across the country, as well as movements by cities to cut police departments' budgets. Acevedo touched on that, after several major cities, including Austin, did as well.

"Our community has made it real clear they don't want less policing, they want good policing," said Acevedo, believing the City of Houston won't cut the department's budget like other cities have.



Acevedo added, for anyone concerned about losing their jobs because of budget cuts, he welcomes anyone to apply to the Houston Police Department.

The police chief also addressed COVID-19 within the department.



As cases continue to rise, he says more than 400 officers have tested positive for the virus in the past few months, with two civilian employees dying.

"We should wear these masks, not because we're told to, but because the science says it's safe," Acevedo said.

