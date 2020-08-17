Houston Police Department welcomes 1st cadet class since calls to reexamine funding

A lot has changed since Acevedo welcomed the previous class, such as George Floyd's death, which sparked protests across the country, as well as movements by cities to cut police departments' budgets. Acevedo touched on that, after several major cities, including Austin, did as well.
"Our community has made it real clear they don't want less policing, they want good policing," said Acevedo, believing the City of Houston won't cut the department's budget like other cities have.
Happening now: @ArtAcevedo and commanders welcoming the department’s newest recruits to their first day of training in HPD’s 247th Police Academy Cadet Class. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/BttfdLckCf— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) August 17, 2020
Acevedo added, for anyone concerned about losing their jobs because of budget cuts, he welcomes anyone to apply to the Houston Police Department.
The police chief also addressed COVID-19 within the department.
A lot has happened since @ArtAcevedo last spoke to the incoming class of HPD cadets - and he has a lot of hope for them. We talked with him afterwards. Live at 11. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/q3fAD8wUj0— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) August 17, 2020
As cases continue to rise, he says more than 400 officers have tested positive for the virus in the past few months, with two civilian employees dying.
"We should wear these masks, not because we're told to, but because the science says it's safe," Acevedo said.
