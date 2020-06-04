Society

How active allyship can support black communities beyond marching, social media

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of George Floyd has sparked overwhelming support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the fight to end racial injustice. It has also ignited social media campaigns like Blackout Tuesday, shining light on the movement and support for the black community.

Also evident is the growing number of allies taking a stand against racism, but what does true allyship look like, even when the marches fade?

"In homes with families, in organizations and churches, and corporations, there's so much pressure here, so we take what started out online and in hashtags, and come back into our offices, in our homes, and sit at the table, and say, 'What are we going to do about all those things that we just said?,'" Dr. Felicia Harris, Assistant Professor of Critical Race Studies at the University of Houston Downtown told ABC13.

She says it's critical for non-black allies to continue putting pressure on systems that perpetuate racial inequality.

"Now is the time to say, 'Well you know that policy, that seems to be a little harmful for people of color.' Let's really do an audit of all the policies, the systems, the practices, the processes that we use every day and see how they could be contributing to this larger structural systemic racism that we're experiencing in the world today," she said.

Harris says educating yourself on racial injustice is important in continuing the fight for equality.

"Starting with a Google search, ordering a book, reading a book, listening, maybe just spending some time soaking up all the things that you're reading online and processing it is obviously a good place to start," she said.

Harris also encourages people to support black businesses and organizations, and to speak up even when it's uncomfortable.

"It may seem like a small thing to do, but every single interaction, every single opportunity to challenge and confront something that can contribute to systemic and structural racism is really impactful. It means a lot," she said.

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives matterprotestracismgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cristobal weakens to a tropical depression
More details released on George Floyd's public viewing
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
Dry, hot weather ahead as we keep eye on Cristobal
VIDEO: Baytown police arrest men for questioning their actions
HISD suspends curbside meals today after COVID-19 case
Family dives for cover when 10 to 15 shots fired into home
Show More
ABC13 to host 'Police and Our Communities of Color' town hall
Kemah Boardwalk rides to open this Friday
Virginia governor to announce removal of Robert E. Lee statue
Suspect posed as officer before home break-in, deputies say
'Boogaloo' movement: 3 accused of plotting to terrorize protests
More TOP STORIES News