Houston's COVID-19 vaccine clinic books 650 more appointments for Sunday

Mayor Turner announced that the Moderna vaccine is now being administered at the city's site located at the Bayou City Event Center. That means those in 1B who are 18 years old or older with at least one chronic medical condition can sign up for an appointment.
"We have already started taking appointments for tomorrow," Turner said. "As of now, we have already provided appointments for 658 people and we anticipate that we will provide appointments to all 750 (people) and might do a little more as well. Then, tomorrow, we will be providing additional information on how we are going to proceed for Monday and the rest of the week."
Turner said the goal is to administer 100,000 vaccines in January and announced that he will be getting the vaccine on Monday.
Ruben Nava from Humble said he was part of a Pfizer vaccine trial, and spent hours on the Houston phone line Saturday to get his wife, who is high-risk, an appointment.
"We were persistent for almost four hours," Nava said. "Finally, at 11:15 a.m., we got through and someone finally answered the phone. Happy tears were coming out of her eyes, and she actually got set up for the vaccine tomorrow."
Nava said he called other friends and family members and they got through on the phone system as well after it was back-up and running.
"You just got to do what you got to do," Nava said. "Whether it's getting on one of these studies, or getting the vaccine. We just want to be safe and hopefully get back to normal again."
Jeffery Morris Professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is part of a study that previously projected the surge following the Fourth of July and Memorial Day weekend, analyzing cell phone data.
He said right now, Harris County cases are projected at about 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day, and anticipated for the numbers to continue to climb over the next few weeks.
"The model is projecting it to continue increasing into the next several weeks and get up to a level of about 3,000 per day," Morris said. "The model doesn't really have built into it any extra surge from Christmas or New Year's gatherings, so that may provide an extra boost."
Turner also reported 2,334 new COVID-19 cases in Houston over the past two days and said eight more people have died.
To make an appointment at the city's public vaccine clinic, you can call the health department's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.
The clinic is located at the Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77045. For more information, click here.
