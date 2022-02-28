Sports

Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee hosts youth soccer players

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's bid to host the 2026 World Cup Games is now in the home stretch.

The city's World Cup committee joined the British Consulate Saturday for an event hosting youth soccer players.


The young players were from HISD, the Boys and Girls Club, and Revision Houston.

The consulate promotes both grassroots soccer and the Premier league. Legacy programs are also at the heart of Houston's bid to host the World Cup in 2026.


Host sites for the World Cup are expected to be announced in April or May.
